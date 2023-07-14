ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNVVY shares. HSBC upgraded ConvaTec Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.80) to GBX 300 ($3.86) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.83) to GBX 225 ($2.89) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded ConvaTec Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 305 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.73) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products and technologies worldwide. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

