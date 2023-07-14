Contrasting ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) and Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX)

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR – Get Free Report) and Satixfy Communications (NASDAQ:SATX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ParkerVision shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Satixfy Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of ParkerVision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and Satixfy Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision N/A -6.55% 53.31% Satixfy Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A Satixfy Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ParkerVision and Satixfy Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ParkerVision and Satixfy Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $930,000.00 8.48 -$9.81 million ($0.03) -3.07 Satixfy Communications $10.63 million 1.00 -$397.79 million N/A N/A

ParkerVision has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Satixfy Communications.

Volatility & Risk

ParkerVision has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Satixfy Communications has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ParkerVision beats Satixfy Communications on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. ParkerVision, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Satixfy Communications

SatixFy Communications Ltd. develops end-to-end next-generation satellite communications systems. The company offers satellite payloads, user terminals, and modems. Its products include modems that feature software defined radio; fully electronically steered multi beam antennas; and very small aperture terminals and multi-beam fully electronically steered antenna arrays for various mobile applications and services. SatixFy Communications Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

