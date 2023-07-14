Continental Investors Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 9.8% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.77. 3,116,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,007,359. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.