ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average is $106.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

