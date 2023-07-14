Conning Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,773 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VOO stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.83. 1,541,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,464. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $414.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.