Conning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.44.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,346. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

