Conning Inc. Purchases 3,707 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.14% of Genuine Parts worth $31,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.6 %

Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.79. 316,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,551. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $137.14 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

