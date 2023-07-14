Conning Inc. Purchases 327 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.16.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,130,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.20. 53,426,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,509,156. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $894.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

