Conning Inc. Has $37.37 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $37,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the 4th quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,547. The company has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

