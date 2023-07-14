Conning Inc. Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

ABT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.13. 1,209,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,802. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $115.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $188.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

