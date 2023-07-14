Conning Inc. Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $39,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,755. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

