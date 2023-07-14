Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,026 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,253 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $36,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Price Performance

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $131.57. 1,510,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,309. The stock has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.