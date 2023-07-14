Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Reaches $621.14 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Conflux has a market cap of $621.14 million and $105.59 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,929.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.87 or 0.00319665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.95 or 0.00863079 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00521121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00063449 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00119854 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,070,369,471 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,070,231,563.685994 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20964766 USD and is up 7.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $107,165,654.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

