Condor Capital Management Has $72.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.1% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $413.01. 1,863,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,709. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $414.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.30. The firm has a market cap of $313.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

