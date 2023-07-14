Compass Point Raises Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $19.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Compass Point from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. Navient has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a current ratio of 10.99 and a quick ratio of 10.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navient will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 36.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

