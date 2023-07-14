Comparing Grindr (NYSE:GRND) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grindr alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr N/A -3.03% -9.88% ZW Data Action Technologies -41.03% -68.78% -45.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grindr and ZW Data Action Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and ZW Data Action Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $195.01 million 5.13 $850,000.00 N/A N/A ZW Data Action Technologies $26.24 million 0.38 -$9.79 million N/A N/A

Grindr has higher revenue and earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grindr beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services to provide one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share and storage modules subscriptions, etc. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing, and related value-added technical services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.