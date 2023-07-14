Comparing Frontdoor (FTDR) and The Competition

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Services to dwellings & other buildings” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Frontdoor to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontdoor and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor $1.66 billion $71.00 million 30.73 Frontdoor Competitors $4.14 billion $507.86 million 37.23

Frontdoor’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Frontdoor. Frontdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 0 3 1 0 2.25 Frontdoor Competitors 18 207 240 0 2.48

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Frontdoor and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Frontdoor currently has a consensus target price of $33.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.52%. As a group, “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies have a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Frontdoor’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Frontdoor and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor 5.43% 251.78% 11.32% Frontdoor Competitors 11.24% 83.50% 11.36%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Frontdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Frontdoor has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontdoor’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontdoor rivals beat Frontdoor on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services business; and Streem, a technology platform that uses augmented reality, computer vision, and machine learning that helps home service professionals quickly and accurately diagnose breakdowns and complete repairs. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, ProConnect, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

