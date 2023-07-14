Comparing Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) & AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 109.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.6% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexandria Real Estate Equities $2.59 billion 7.95 $521.66 million $4.53 26.25 AMEN Properties $4.06 million 6.74 $3.44 million N/A N/A

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and AMEN Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Risk and Volatility

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and AMEN Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 0 6 0 3.00 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus target price of $166.43, suggesting a potential upside of 39.94%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Alexandria Real Estate Equities and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexandria Real Estate Equities 28.01% 3.77% 2.34% AMEN Properties 82.41% 52.69% 48.18%

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats AMEN Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. The trusted partner to over 850 tenants, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $33.0 billion and an asset base in North America of 75.6 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2023, which includes 41.9 million RSF of operating properties and 5.5 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.7 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 18.5 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

