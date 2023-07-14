Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 1,605,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Up 1.7 %

CFRUY stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 167,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,620. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.