Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

CHCT stock opened at $35.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $936.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 620.71%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $974.0 million in 181 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease).

