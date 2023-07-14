Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) Trading 7% Higher

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 33,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 56,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.
Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.
