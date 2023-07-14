Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) Trading 7% Higher

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.64. 33,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 56,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Comera Life Sciences Stock Down 9.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comera Life Sciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CMRA Free Report ) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Comera Life Sciences worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous biologics to subcutaneous versions. The company's lead pipeline candidate is CLS-001, a subcutaneous formulation of vedolizumab for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.