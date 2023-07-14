Columbus Macro LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company had a trading volume of 303,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,377. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $49.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.32.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1255 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

