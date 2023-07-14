Columbus Macro LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,513,000 after buying an additional 141,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,180,000 after acquiring an additional 237,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 821,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.