Columbus Macro LLC Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after buying an additional 174,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,287,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,439,213,000 after buying an additional 50,756 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.71.

AMGN traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $227.39. The stock had a trading volume of 441,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,372. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.99. The company has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

