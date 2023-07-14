Columbus Macro LLC Purchases Shares of 6,024 iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

OEF traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $210.67. The company had a trading volume of 67,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,306. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $211.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.52.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

