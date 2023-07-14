Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $897.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $787.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

