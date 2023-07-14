Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 318 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.25. 1,511,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.