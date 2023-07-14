Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) Shares Acquired by Silverhawk Asset Management LLC

Silverhawk Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the quarter. Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF accounts for 5.7% of Silverhawk Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC owned approximately 16.97% of Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the first quarter worth $558,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the first quarter worth $849,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF during the second quarter worth $335,000.

Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.05. Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86.

About Columbia U.S. ESG Equity Income ETF

The Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (ESGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index composed of 100 US equities (excluding REITs). Securities are screened for dividend yields and the Investment Managers proprietary ESGM Ratings that draw on the SASB materiality framework.

