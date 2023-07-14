Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Coloplast A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coloplast A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Coloplast A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $900.00.

Coloplast A/S Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S Cuts Dividend

About Coloplast A/S

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

