Coin98 Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $80.45 million and $9.61 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002756 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006814 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

