Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Down 64.8% in June

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance
RFI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $16.00.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.