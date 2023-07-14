Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Down 64.8% in June

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

RFI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $16.00.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 23.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

