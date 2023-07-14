Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.60

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and traded as low as $7.89. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

