CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Downgraded to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNA. StockNews.com began coverage on CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

CNA Financial Price Performance

CNA opened at $38.31 on Monday. CNA Financial has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

