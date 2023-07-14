Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

NYSE:CLF opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLF. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

