Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.92. 158,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,039,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

