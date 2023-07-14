CL King Initiates Coverage on EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Investment analysts at CL King started coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. CL King’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.6 %

EnerSys stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

