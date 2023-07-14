CL King Initiates Coverage on EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Investment analysts at CL King started coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. CL King’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ENS. BTIG Research lifted their price target on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys Trading Up 0.6 %

EnerSys stock opened at $110.98 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. EnerSys had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EnerSys will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,098,060.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

