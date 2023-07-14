Citigroup Trims Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Target Price to $122.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.94.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $118.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

