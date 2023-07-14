Citigroup Raises Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $85.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler raised Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $71.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.28. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $73.38.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552,353.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 104,707 shares of company stock valued at $7,131,641 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

