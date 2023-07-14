Citigroup Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $75.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IR. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.00.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $67.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.94%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.