Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,377 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $45,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after buying an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after buying an additional 6,707,169 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:C opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

