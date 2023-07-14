Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.05. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 333,555 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up previously from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Compass Point began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.