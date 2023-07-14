Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $540.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Argus from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.29.

Cintas stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,059. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $479.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.38. Cintas has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $498.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Cintas by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

