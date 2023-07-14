Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.23% from the stock’s previous close.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $494.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.38. Cintas has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $498.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

