Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Increased to $542.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $507.69.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $494.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas has a one year low of $370.93 and a one year high of $498.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $479.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.38.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after acquiring an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after purchasing an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.