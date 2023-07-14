Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.74

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.74 and traded as high as C$9.46. Cineplex shares last traded at C$9.33, with a volume of 121,038 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Cineplex Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$586.27 million, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.75.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex ( TSE:CGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.37). The company had revenue of C$340.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.3996591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

