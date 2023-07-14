Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.74

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.74 and traded as high as C$9.46. Cineplex shares last traded at C$9.33, with a volume of 121,038 shares trading hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Cineplex Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a market cap of C$586.27 million, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.75.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
