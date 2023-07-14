CIBC Trims Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Target Price to C$17.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.36.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down C$0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 321,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.75. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.78.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

