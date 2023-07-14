CIBC Cuts Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$4.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OSK. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.44.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OSK traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.07. The company had a trading volume of 406,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,142. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$4.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.97.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.