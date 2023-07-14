CIBC Boosts Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$2.15

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$1.85 to C$2.15 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Shares of CVE:ORE remained flat at C$1.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Orezone Gold ( CVE:ORE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$110.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

