CIBC Boosts Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target to C$2.15

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$1.85 to C$2.15 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.00% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 target price on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
Shares of CVE:ORE remained flat at C$1.25 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 149,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30.
Orezone Gold Company Profile
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
