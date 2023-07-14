Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.64

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.64 and traded as high as $40.94. Chuy’s shares last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 83,744 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $746.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.32 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 217.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

