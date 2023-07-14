Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.64

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.64 and traded as high as $40.94. Chuy’s shares last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 83,744 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $746.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 217.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
