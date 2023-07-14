Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Bought by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 973.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after buying an additional 729,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 116.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 604.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Insider Activity

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $120.73 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $131.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

